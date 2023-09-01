Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has suggested that Sergio Reguilon has completed his loan move from Tottenham and that he could be parachuted in for a Manchester United debut at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Spanish left-back, who will sign a season-long loan deal with a break clause in January, is set to become United’s second signing of deadline day after Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who joined from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.

Ten Hag said he was delighted to secure a player of Reguilon’s quality as an emergency left-back after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were ruled out until November.

The 26-year-old, who has also played for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, trained with United on Friday and Ten Hag indicated he will be available this weekend.

“He is here, yes,” he said. “He is very experienced player, he has played for big clubs and played a lot of games in La Liga and the Premier League so has a very good background. So he can play very intense football so we are happy. We had a problem with Luke Shaw injured and Tyrell Malacia injured so we covered very well in an emergency situation.”

Ten Hag believes the 25-year-old Bayindir has the potential to improve and was pleased to bring him in, along with Andre Onana and Tom Heaton as one of his three goalkeepers.

He added: “He will be in the squad as well so happy with the keeper group, we covered every position so I think we have a very good keeper group with the signing of Altay. We followed him very intensely and we think he has the skills to fit in at Manchester United and fit in at English football so we are glad we signed him. We are confident he will make a lot of progress.”

Bayindir could be required if Onana, who has been recalled to the Cameroon squad, plays in the African Cup of Nations in January.

Ten Hag added: “I know everything about it, of course we spoke about it. We are in good contact with Andre.”

Rasmus Hojlund will be fit to make his United debut at the Emirates Stadium, with Ten Hag saying: “I think he is ready to start.”