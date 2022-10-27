Jump to content

Liveupdated1666893910

Man Utd vs Sheriff Europa League team news and line-ups tonight as Cristiano Ronaldo starts - live

Manchester United will reach the Europa League knockout rounds if they earn a point against Sheriff Tiraspol

Michael Jones
Thursday 27 October 2022 19:05
Ten Hag on Ronaldo fued and strop

Manchester United still harbour hopes of finishing at the top of Group E in the Europa League - and avoiding a play-off game - but know they must win their final two fixtures to have any hope of doing so. Despite winning their past three European fixtures the Red Devils are still three points behind Spanish side, Real Sociedad, and may need to beat them in the final game week to win the group.

First up though are Sheriff Tiraspol who have an outside chance of finishing second in the group themselves. They would need to win both of their final group games and hope United lose both of theirs to be in with a shout. Because of this expect Sheriff to take the game to Erik ten Hag’s men tonight. United themselves know one point is enough for them to qualify for the next stage of the competition but to skip a play-off match against Champions League opposition they need to finish top of the group.

Cristiano Ronaldois back training with the first team after being dropped from the matchday squad in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea last Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether he will feature on the pitch tonight. Ten Hag’s side are unbeaten in six games and have looked a more fluid and threatening side without Ronaldo’s presence up top.

Follow the action as Man Utd host FC Sheriff with dedicated coverage following PSV vs Arsenal:

1666893910

GOAL! PSV 2-0 Arsenal (De Jong, 63’)⚽️

63 mins: Mistake from Ramsdale, goal for De Jong!

PSV win a corner that simply gets whipped into the middle of the box. Aaron Ramsdale makes an early decision to come a punch the ball clear but his misses it as he swipes at the ball.

Luuk de Jong takes the risk to rise up with the goalkeeper and the ball lands on his head allowing him to guide it into the open net!

PSV double their lead.

Michael Jones27 October 2022 19:05
1666893839

PSV 1-0 Arsenal

61 mins: About 30 minutes left to play in Eindhoven and Arsenal trail by one goal to nil. A draw is enough for the Gunners to win the group but they’ll need to step up the tempo if they hope to break PSV down.

The ball comes out to Saka on the right but Max is on top of him in a flash and the home side wrestle back the ball.

Michael Jones27 October 2022 19:03
1666893750

PSV 1-0 Arsenal

58 mins: Thomas Partey is on for Arsenal with Albert Sambi Lokonga taken off. This was a change Mikel Arteta looked to make before the goal went in.

Bukayo Saka has also come on to replace Martin Odegaard.

Michael Jones27 October 2022 19:02
1666893486

GOAL! PSV 1-0 Arsenal (Veerman, 55’)⚽️

55 mins: Third time lucky for PSV!

The home side win a throw in on the right side and send it up to Luuk de Jong. He holds the ball up and shrugs off a challenge on the edge of the box before slipping the ball across to Joey Veerman.

He wastes no time in fizzing a shot at goal and the ball curls away from Aaron Ramsdale and finishes in the back of the net!

Work to do for Arsenal now.

Michael Jones27 October 2022 18:58
1666893449

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

54 mins: Chance! PSV continue to threaten.

Gakpo sets off on an early run in behind Tomiyasu and gets played into the left side of the box after Simons threads a pass through for him.

He looks for the far corner but flicks his shot wide of the far post!

Michael Jones27 October 2022 18:57
1666893319

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

51 mins: Chances! Kieran Tierney blasts an effort over the crossbar for Arsenal before Aaron Ramsdale is called into action.

All too easily PSV weave through the Gunners’ defence and Ramsdale makes a great double stop to deny Xavi Simons and Joey Veerman.

Michael Jones27 October 2022 18:55
1666893210

Man Utd vs Sheriff

Coming up at the conclusion of PSV vs Arsenal, Manchester United host Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford. The Red Devils need to win to keep up the pace with Real Sociedad in Group E but that hasn’t stopped Erik ten Hag making changes.

The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo returns and makes the starting XI. Here are the teams:

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Ronaldo

Sheriff XI: Koval; Guedes, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Diop, Kyabou, Mudasiru, Rasheed; Atiemwen

Michael Jones27 October 2022 18:53
1666892962

Second half: PSV 0-0 Arsenal

Kick off: PSV get the match back underway. The home side have made a change at the break with Luuk De Jong brought on to replace Anwar El Ghazi.

No changes yet from Mikel Arteta.

Michael Jones27 October 2022 18:49
1666892500

HT PSV 0-0 Arsenal

As it stands, Arsenal have the point they need to finish top of the group. Their high defensive line has resulted in two goals chalked off but they need more in the attacking third of the pitch.

Michael Jones27 October 2022 18:41
1666892260

HT PSV 0-0 Arsenal

Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo both thought they’d given PSV the lead but two offsides have cost the home team. Arsenal shouldn’t be as easy to break down in the second half.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Michael Jones27 October 2022 18:37

