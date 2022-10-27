✕ Close Ten Hag on Ronaldo fued and strop

Manchester United still harbour hopes of finishing at the top of Group E in the Europa League - and avoiding a play-off game - but know they must win their final two fixtures to have any hope of doing so. Despite winning their past three European fixtures the Red Devils are still three points behind Spanish side, Real Sociedad, and may need to beat them in the final game week to win the group.

First up though are Sheriff Tiraspol who have an outside chance of finishing second in the group themselves. They would need to win both of their final group games and hope United lose both of theirs to be in with a shout. Because of this expect Sheriff to take the game to Erik ten Hag’s men tonight. United themselves know one point is enough for them to qualify for the next stage of the competition but to skip a play-off match against Champions League opposition they need to finish top of the group.

Cristiano Ronaldois back training with the first team after being dropped from the matchday squad in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea last Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether he will feature on the pitch tonight. Ten Hag’s side are unbeaten in six games and have looked a more fluid and threatening side without Ronaldo’s presence up top.

Follow the action as Man Utd host FC Sheriff with dedicated coverage following PSV vs Arsenal: