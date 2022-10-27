Is Manchester United vs Sheriff on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group E fixture
Manchester United can make certain of progression to the knockout rounds of the Europa League if they draw or beat FC Sheriff at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag’s side have rarely hit their stride in continental competition this year but sit second in the group behind Real Sociedad.
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the Manchester club a 2-0 win in Moldova in September and the Portuguese may return to Ten Hag’s squad.
Ronaldo was excluded from the draw with Chelsea after refusing to come on during the win over Tottenham last week, but trained with his teammates ahead of the encounter with Sheriff.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Manchester United vs FC Sheriff will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 27 October at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team news
Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Manchester United squad, while Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have also been back in training after injury lay-offs. Raphael Varane appears to be set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury against Chelsea, though compatriot Anthony Martial could be available.
Armel Zohouri is suspended for Sheriff after his dismissal against Real Sociedad, but Iyayi Atiemwen and Moussa Kyabou are now available after serving their own bans.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford.
FC Sheriff XI: Celeadnic; Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Guedes, Badolo, Salifu, Heron; Akanbi, Vizeu, Atiemwen
Odds
Manchester United win 1/9
Draw 11/1
FC Sheriff win 35/1
Prediction
Is this the week Manchester United fully convince in Europe for the first time under Erik ten Hag? Possibly - a home win appears likely. Manchester United 3-1 FC Sheriff.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies