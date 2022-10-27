Jump to content

Is Manchester United vs Sheriff on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group E fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 27 October 2022 08:03
<p>Manchester United are currently second in Group E </p>

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United can make certain of progression to the knockout rounds of the Europa League if they draw or beat FC Sheriff at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have rarely hit their stride in continental competition this year but sit second in the group behind Real Sociedad.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the Manchester club a 2-0 win in Moldova in September and the Portuguese may return to Ten Hag’s squad.

Ronaldo was excluded from the draw with Chelsea after refusing to come on during the win over Tottenham last week, but trained with his teammates ahead of the encounter with Sheriff.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 27 October at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Manchester United squad, while Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have also been back in training after injury lay-offs. Raphael Varane appears to be set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury against Chelsea, though compatriot Anthony Martial could be available.

Armel Zohouri is suspended for Sheriff after his dismissal against Real Sociedad, but Iyayi Atiemwen and Moussa Kyabou are now available after serving their own bans.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford.

FC Sheriff XI: Celeadnic; Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Guedes, Badolo, Salifu, Heron; Akanbi, Vizeu, Atiemwen

Odds

Manchester United win 1/9

Draw 11/1

FC Sheriff win 35/1

Prediction

Is this the week Manchester United fully convince in Europe for the first time under Erik ten Hag? Possibly - a home win appears likely. Manchester United 3-1 FC Sheriff.

