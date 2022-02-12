Bruno Fernandes arrives at Old Trafford before the match (Getty)

Manchester United host Southampton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League in a crucial match in the race to land a top four finish. Ralf Rangnick’s side dropped two points midweek to struggling Burnley and will hope their promising home form continues against Saints, having won four of their last five league games at Old Trafford.

While a 3-2 win at Tottenham means the visitors are bullish entering the game, especially with Chelsea youngster Armando Broja in fine form on loan Saints, scoring four goals in his last eight league starts and eight in all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s form is one to watch, with Rangnick admitting that he “must score more goals”, after just one non-penalty goal since the German joined the club in December: “It’s not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s obvious, we are creating chances and opportunities but just didn’t score enough goals. It’s not just an issue with Cristiano, it’s an issue with other players. We don’t score enough goals. If you bear in mind how many chances we create, it needs to get better on coming weeks. In the first half against Burnley, was very, very close to the game plan we spoke before the game and now it’s about rewarding ourselves with the results we deserve.”

Follow live build-up, team news, line-ups, minute-by-minute coverage, analysis and reaction below: