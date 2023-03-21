Manchester United takeover news: Latest as Qataris and Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepare bids – live updates
Up to eight bids are expected before Wednesday’s deadline
Manchester United are preparing to receive multiple bids for the club today in a crucial stage of the takeover saga.
Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani will make a second bid for the club following a delegation who visited Old Trafford for talks last week, while British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to put forward a fresh proposal. However, there are also reports that several other parties are interested in the club.
The Glazers, who bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005 and saddled the club with debt, want around £6bn, which would be a record fee for a football club. While the Americans are keen to sell, it is thought they remain open to the idea of selling only a minority stake in United and retaining control, at a time when performances on the pitch are improving under new manager Erik ten Hag and the outlook is more positive than it has been for many years.
Follow all the latest news and updates on the takeover below.
Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe?
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is readying to submit a second bid to buy out the Glazer family and become the majority shareholder of Manchester United.
Ratfcliffe grew up on a council estate in Manchester and supported the Old Trafford club as a child.
Up until the past few years Ratcliffe had kept a low profile for a billionaire. He had a relatively modest upbringing in Lancashire and then Yorkshire during the 1950s and 60s before studying at the University of Birmingham and London Business School, and made his fortune recovering struggling companies in the oil and gas sector.
Politically, he is a passionate Brexiteer as well as a strong advocate for fracking, with Ineos poised to be one of the leaders should the UK’s shale gas industry take off. He has courted controversy after not only moving himself to a tax haven in Monaco but also his company’s headquarters, shifting Ineos to a new base in Switzerland in 2010 before it returned to London five years later.
Ineos is the fourth largest chemical company in the world, reporting a profit of £474m in 2021.
Who is Sheikh Jassim?
Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, fell in love with Manchester United at the age of 10, and has pledged to restore the club to its former glories should his proposed takeover prove successful.
The chairman of Qatari bank QIB, formerly on the board of Credit Suisse, has indicated his offer would leave United debt-free, in contrast to the Glazer family’s controversial leveraged buy-out in 2003.
Educated at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, Al Thani’s ‘Nine Two Foundation’ is a nod to the Class of 92 who were an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side which delivered two Champions League crowns as well as dominating domestic football.
His father Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani was Qatar’s Prime Minister between 2007 and 2013.
It is understood, though, that there is no operational or legal link between Al Thani’s bid for United and Qatar Sports Investments, which owns French giants Paris St Germain.
Manchester United not worth Glazers’ valuation says finance expert
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says the suggestion that the Glazer family would receive more than £5billion for the Red Devils is way off the mark.
In a similar comparision Todd Boehly’s consortium bought Chelsea for £4bn and with Manchester United being a more historically rich and successful side, not to mention more commerically viable, then the Glazers’ valuation doesn’t seem too over the top.
“Manchester United is a much bigger football club than Chelsea,” Maguire told CNN. “It’s got a bigger ground. It’s got a bigger fan base. It’s a much more well-known brand.
“It’s a bit like putting up your house for sale and you give a rough guide price. The Glazers are looking for $7.2 to $9.6 billion. It’s probably not worth that … and it comes down to how much each party is willing to compromise or to pay in terms of extra financial commitments.”
Ramsey says Ratcliffe is invested in Nice
Aaron Ramsey insists Manchester United’s bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to take Nice “to the top”. Ratcliffe, who is a United fan, bought Nice in 2019 for £88million.
He has since attempted to buy Chelsea and now is in the running for ownership of Manchester United. Should Ratcliffe win the bidding process he may have to part ways with the French side to avoid conflicts of interest in European clashes though that is an unlikely prospect.
Wales captain, Ramsey, who plays in midfield for Nice, said: “The owner is very passionate and very invested into Nice and wants to take Nice all the way up to the top. It’s a great project to be a part of.
"It just feels like a family-orientated club. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment, we had a change after the World Cup with the management and they’ve hit the ground running and settled in really well."
Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a ‘stupid’ price for Manchester United
Prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a “stupid” price for Manchester United.
The INEOS chief executive and his team held talks with the club last Friday during a visit to Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 70-year-old said: “How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It’s not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint.
“What you don’t want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”
However, Ratcliffe, who already owns French club Nice, said his interest in United would be “purely in winning things”, calling the club a “community asset”.
Full sale of Man Utd expected to go ahead
There is a growing feeling of positivity among the bidders that the Glazers are indeed selling the club in its entirety according to Sky Sports news.
There was a fear that the Glazers were is dispute over the club’s future, with it mooted Joel and Avram could buy out their family’s stake and accept a financial backing instead.
This now doesn’t seem to be the case with a full sale set to go ahead.
How close are the Qataris to buying Manchester United?
Sky Sports are reporting that talks between Manchester United executives and Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari delegation last Thursday were very positive and advisers are now working on putting together a new bid to be submitted by close of business on Wednesday.
Like Si Jim Ratcliffe, the Qatari bidders were determined not to pay over the odds for the club but that stance has reportedly coolled following the delegation’s visit to Old Trafford.
The talks were held across 10 hours which was a lot longer than expected.
Sheikh Jassim and members of his team had been to Old Trafford as fans before, and the focus of this visit was to get a perspective on what they could do with their capital investment regarding infrastructure, youth development and the women’s team.
Will the Glazers actually sell Manchester United?
The Glazer family say that will definitely sell Manchester United if the right price comes in from one of the prospective bidders. The current asking prcie from the Glazers is believed to be £6bn.
The two frontrunners, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are believed to have tabled bids worth £4.5bn in the first round of the takeover process.
Should the Glazers valuation not be met they could raise capital for investment in the club and pay down its debt.
It cannot be rueld out that the Glazers will keep control of United by agreeing a minority deal, with the team’s performances improving dramatically and a new strategy now in place.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not pay ‘stupid money’ for Manchester United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a “stupid” price to acquire Manchester United as the petrochemicals billionaire prepares to go up against Qatari Sheikh Jassim in the race to buy the Premier League club.
The INEOS chief executive and his team held talks with United last Friday during a visit to Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 70-year-old said: “How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It’s not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint.
“What you don’t want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”
Eight bids expected to come in for Manchester United
There could be as many as eight bidders who send proposals to the Glazer family before Wednesday’s deadline as part of the next stage of the Manchester United takeover.
The two main bidders remain Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar who went public with their initial bids but Sky Sports claim that six other proposals could rival them as the Glazers weigh up the best offers.
Other interested parties have decided to remain anonymous but that could change after Wednesday’s deadline if the current owners like one of more of their proposals.
