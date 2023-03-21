(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to receive multiple bids for the club today in a crucial stage of the takeover saga.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani will make a second bid for the club following a delegation who visited Old Trafford for talks last week, while British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to put forward a fresh proposal. However, there are also reports that several other parties are interested in the club.

The Glazers, who bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005 and saddled the club with debt, want around £6bn, which would be a record fee for a football club. While the Americans are keen to sell, it is thought they remain open to the idea of selling only a minority stake in United and retaining control, at a time when performances on the pitch are improving under new manager Erik ten Hag and the outlook is more positive than it has been for many years.

