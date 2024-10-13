Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur today in the WSL:
Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Attempt missed. Lenna Gunning-Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.
Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matilda Vinberg.
Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Fourth official has announced 8 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Aoife Mannion replaces Celin Bizet Ildhusøy.
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Lenna Gunning-Williams replaces Jessica Naz.
Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
