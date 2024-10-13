Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 13 October 2024 10:30 BST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur today in the WSL:

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

13 October 2024 14:31

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

13 October 2024 14:31

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Attempt missed. Lenna Gunning-Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

13 October 2024 14:30

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

13 October 2024 14:28

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matilda Vinberg.

13 October 2024 14:28

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

13 October 2024 14:26

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fourth official has announced 8 minutes of added time.

13 October 2024 14:23

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution, Manchester United Women. Aoife Mannion replaces Celin Bizet Ildhusøy.

13 October 2024 14:22

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Lenna Gunning-Williams replaces Jessica Naz.

13 October 2024 14:22

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

13 October 2024 14:17

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in