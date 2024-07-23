Support truly

Manchester United’s summer business is focusing heavily on the midfield, which proved to be a problem area last season as the club endured its worst-ever Premier League finish.

The lack of depth came to be a glaring issue as a string of injuries to the likes of Mason Mount and Casemiro limited Erik ten Hag’s options. With Sofyan Amrabat not likely to return to the club, reinforcements are badly needed.

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt seems to be topping the shortlist for replacements thus far. United have had a £30m bid denied for the player according to Christian Falk, with the Bavarian club asking for a fee closer to £42m, plus add-ons.

The deal will come down to whether the two clubs can agree on a price, as the player reportedly agreed personal terms with United in early July.

De Ligt, now 24, joined Bayern from Juventus in 2022, adding one league title and the DFB Super Cup to his personal trophy cabinet while there.

The Dutchman made 30 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring twice as Bayern played out their first trophyless campaign since the 2011/12 season. Should his move be completed, De Ligt will reunite with manager Erik Ten Hag, under whose leadership he established himself as a first-team regular at Ajax.

Matthijs de Ligt of Netherlands in action ( Getty Images )

United are close to agreeing terms for another defensive midfielder in Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan played almost every minute of his nation’s Copa America campaign, finishing in third, and has already agreed personal terms with the United. Negotiations between the clubs are approaching their final stages, with both sides confident that a deal will be made.

Another name on United shortlist is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who appeared for Spain in the final of Euro 2024. While the player is reportedly open to the move, United’s interest seems to be more theoretical than concrete.

Martin Zubimendi has shone for Real Sociedad and Spain ( Getty Images )

There will likely be no shortage of business between PSG and United this summer. French media are reporting that the Parisian club has offered a contract to out-of-favour winger Jadon Sancho, who is rumoured to be tempted by the offer. No contact has been made between clubs as of yet, though.

United are also reportedly interested in poaching Arsenal’s move for Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace centre-back was a standout player for England at the Euros, exuding confidence beyond his years, and unsurprisingly has drawn interest from a range of top clubs. Arsenal are reported to be offering Eddie Nketiah plus cash, though the Gunners will have to move quickly in order to beat outside interest.

Jarrad Branthwaite is another centre-back option being mooted with our own Richard Jolly confirming earlier this summer that United had agreed personal terms with the Everton man. However, they are reluctant to pay the Merseyside club’s asking price: Everton want at least £70m for the England international, which would come close to a world-record fee for a centre-back and means the deal has reached a sticking point.