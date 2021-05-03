Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to sign Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to lift Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side towards title contention.

The Red Devils are in position to finish runners-up to Manchester City in this season’s Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s side 13 points ahead.

To narrow that gap next season, Keane believes United must sign “two or three players” and that the priority must be a “world-class striker, another midfielder and possibly a centre-half”.

“The two players who I’ve thought about over the last few weeks who I feel would be brilliant for Man Utd are Harry Kane up front - whatever it costs - and I’d go with Jack Grealish,” Keane told Sky Sports. “I feel United are still short of that special player. I think Grealish would give them that and I feel he would enjoy playing at Old Trafford.

“The fans would love him. What I admire about Jack is he’s got great courage on the football pitch. He always wants the ball in tight areas. We’ve seen over the last year or two his end product has improved. He’s an excellent player and obviously Kane would guarantee goals.

“Would it be difficult to get these two players? You bet your life it would be, but Man Utd have to go out and try to sign the best otherwise we’ll be having the same conversations next year about being nearly there. Jack would be ready for Man Utd. He’s done well for Aston Villa, a brilliant club who are doing very well, but Jack’s got to be selfish. He’s got to look to step up to the next level.”

After United’s match against Liverpool was postponed due to a fan protest against the Glazer family’s ownership, attention turns to Thursday and the formality of advancing to the Europa League final.

A thumping 6-2 victory last week puts the Red Devils almost certainly in the Gdansk final, with Villarreal and Arsenal battling it out in the competition’s other semi-final.