Manchester United kick off their Europa League campaign with a home game against FC Twente at Old Trafford on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and it will be an emotional one for United boss Erik ten Hag who grew up supporting the Dutch side before making over 200 appearances for them in three separate spells.

United have endured a mixed start to the season with two league wins, two defeats and a draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday, leaving them 11th in the Premier League table.

Twente have also had mixed results so far, including getting knocked out of the Champions League at the final hurdle - a 5-4 aggregate defeat saw RB Salzburg progress and leaving them to join United in the Europa League.

They do go into the match having won their last two matches against Heerenveen and Almere City to move them up to fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie. After finishing third in the league last season this is their first European campaign since competing in the 2012-13 Europa League group stage.

United are overwhelming favourites on betting sites at a best price 1/4 to get their campaign off to a winning start, but you can find odds of 19/2 for the Dutch side to spring an upset on the road.

Manchester United vs Twente predictions: United to earn win, but Twente to get on the scoresheet

Although they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace last time out, the Red Devils did have success in front of goal last week beating Barnsley 7-0 in the League Cup with braces from Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen and a penalty from Anthony.

That result followed a 3-0 win over Southampton in the League but several changes to the winning side, including Rashford being left out, saw them struggle to break the deadlock at Selhurst Park despite six shots on target and almost 67 per cent possession.

Ten Hag will be hopeful that his side can find their form in front of goal in Europe to make amends from their failure on the continent last season.

United won just one of their six Champions League group games finishing bottom behind Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

However, the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 24 home matches in the Europa League and are among the favourites on football betting sites at 5/1 to win the competition for only the second time in their history.

With the fact that United have lost just one of their previous nine home encounters with Dutch opposition, and a manager who will know what to expect we’re backing United to find their groove in front of goal and get their European campaign off to a winning start.

Manchester United v Twente prediction 1: BTTS and Manchester United to win - 7/4 Bet365

Manchester United v Twente tips: Rashford to be back among the goals

After leaving Rashford out of the starting XI against Palace, it will take a brave man to leave the forward out of the side again, just as he was showing signs of his best form.

The England international scored three goals in his previous two games and his confidence was understandably growing after a difficult 18 months at Old Trafford.

The decision to leave Rashford out of the starting line-up on Saturday was questioned by a number of pundits. And it was a move that backfired for United as they failed to beat an inspired Dean Henderson between the posts for Palace, haunting his former club.

Despite being overlooked at the weekend, betting apps are bullish that Rashford can return to action with a goal, with odds of 9/2 on him to score first or last and 7/5 anytime.

Rasmus Hojland made his first appearance of the season at Selhurst Park when he played the last 14 minutes after recovering from the injury he suffered in pre-season.

Both players could well start on Wednesday night, but Rashford is the player that catches our eye to make an impact and prove a point to his manager. Odds of 9/2 are available for the forward to break the deadlock at Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Twente prediction 2: Marcus Rashford to score first - 9/2 William Hill

