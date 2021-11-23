Villarreal vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Michael Carrick takes charge of United for the first time
Follow all the action as Manchester United travel to Villarreal in a crucial Champions League fixture tonight.
After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally sacked on Sunday, less than 24 hours after United’s dreadful 4-1 defeat at Watford, the club has been engulfed by uncertainty over who will take charge. Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with the permanent position, but it will be Michael Carrick who leads the team tonight as caretaker and, for all the disruption, United simply cannot afford another poor performance.
The club are currently tied with Villarreal at the top of Group F on seven points, and victory tonight will see Carrick’s interim reign begin with automatic qualification into the knockout stages. However, defeat could see Atalanta leapfrog United into second place with just one game remaining and heap yet more pressure on a beleaguered squad. “It’s like every game we go into,” Carrick said ahead of kick-off. “Whatever the recent form, whatever is happening around it, you’ve got to go into the game to try to win the game.” Follow all the action live below:
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Villarreal unbeaten in three matches
Unai Emery’s Villarreal currently sit 12th in La Liga, but are unbeaten in their last three games. That defeat came on the 30th October when Valencia beat them 2-0 in the league.
They have drawn their previous two Champions League home games with Manchester United.
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Ronaldo rescues United’s Champions League campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo has been influential in Manchester United’s Champions League campaign this season scoring in every game including three late goals to rescue United from losing positions.
Ronaldo scored five minutes into added time to give United a 2-1 victory at home against Villarreal on 29th September. Paco Alcácer had put the visitors in front in the 53rd minute at Old Trafford, Alex Telles levelling seven minutes later.
Ronaldo also scored late goals home (3-2) and away (2-2) against Atalanta on Matchdays 3 and 4 as United recovered from their 2-1 opening defeat at Young Boys.
Villarreal, who were held 2-2 at home by Atalanta in their opening fixture, have since beaten Young Boys 4-1 in Switzerland and 2-0 in Spain.
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Man Utd struggling on the road
Manchester United have only won seven of their last 24 away Champions League matches with six draws and 11 defeats. They are winless in their last four on the road (one draw, three losses) since a 2-1 win at Paris St-Germain in October 2020.
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Maguire on Solskjaer’s sacking
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was asked whether the players needed to take any responsibility for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking after their poor performances have seen United lose their last three games. He replied:
Villarreal vs Man Utd: PSG in contact with Zinedine Zidane as Manchester United consider Mauricio Pochettino
Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with Zinedine Zidane and coaches including Antonio Conte in the last few months in preparation for the possibility of losing Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United before the end of the season.
Pochettino, who was appointed by PSG in January, has leapt to the top of United’s list of targets following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after it was made clear to them that he would be interested in making the deal happen and soon.
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Villarreal looking for first win vs English teams
Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League this season, shipping seven goals in their four games but Villarreal have never beaten an English club in the Champions League in 11 attempts with six draws and five defeats.
Will tonight be the night they get their first win?
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Emery talks United
Villarreal head coach Unai Emery says he expects a tough test from Manchester United despite their poor run of form and feels they will raise their standards in Europe. The former Arsenal boss said:
Villarreal vs Man Utd: United arrive st the ground
Tonight’s clash will be taking place at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain and qualification for the Champions League knockout satges is at stake.
Manchester United’s players have been checking out the pitch including Donny van de Beek who starts this evening following his goal against Watford at the weekend.
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Carrick on Villarreal
Less than 45 minutes until kick off in Spain where Manchester United will be hoping to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Speaking of their opponents tonight, interim boss Michael Carrick had this to say about Villarreal:
"They’re a very good team, very well-organised, very well-coached. Two different games in some ways. In the [Europa League] final I thought we did really well, stopped them for long periods but we didn’t have a cutting edge in the final third and that hurts when you get so close but we weren’t good enoughon the night to finish it off.
“The first game [this season], it was pretty much what we expected. They’re a team that play the ball well, have got some nice connections over the pitch, good technical players who can pass the ball and keep the ball off you at times as well as speed and penetration on the last line, so for them it’s a good mix, a good balance.
“So we respect that, yes, we played them a couple of times so we know each other a bit better, so we go there with a plan to go out on to the pitch and we really look forward to the game. It’s a big game for both teams at this stage of the competition, that goes without saying but one that we go there and really look forward to.”
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was by no means Manchester United’s only problem
When Jose Mourinho’s scorched-earth series was finally canned by Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given caretaker charge of the wheel, a select group of journalists had an off-record audience with Ed Woodward.
Naturally, an enquiry was made over the club’s big picture for the managerial position and their confidence over landing primary target Mauricio Pochettino, then at Tottenham, in the summer.
United’s executive vice-chairman is understood to have sniggered as he retorted: “You all think we want him, but that would be the easy choice. Too easy. It’s Julian Nagelsmann we like.”
