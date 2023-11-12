Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1699791903

Manchester United vs West Ham United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 November 2023 11:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face West Ham United in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699791875

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Attempt saved. Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirsty Smith.

12 November 2023 12:24
1699791745

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Amber Tysiak (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 November 2023 12:22
1699791742

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 November 2023 12:22
1699791686

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Substitution, West Ham United Women. Mel Filis replaces Honoka Hayashi because of an injury.

12 November 2023 12:21
1699791668

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 November 2023 12:21
1699791557

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

12 November 2023 12:19
1699791514

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Offside, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

12 November 2023 12:18
1699791463

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Anouk Denton.

12 November 2023 12:17
1699791198

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12 November 2023 12:13
1699791141

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Delay in match because of an injury Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women).

12 November 2023 12:12

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in