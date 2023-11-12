Manchester United vs West Ham United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face West Ham United in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Attempt saved. Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirsty Smith.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Amber Tysiak (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Mel Filis replaces Honoka Hayashi because of an injury.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Offside, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Anouk Denton.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Delay in match because of an injury Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies