Is Manchester United vs Wolves on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to improve on Manchester United’s third place finish in the Premier League last season and get the new campaign off to a winning start when his side host Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight.

United have been busy this summer with the manager deciding to overhaul the squad ahead of the new season. David De Gea, the last player remaining from Sir Alex Ferguson’s era, has been released with the likes of Fred, Alex Telles, Anthony Elanga and Phil Jones also moved on.

The arrivals of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund should bring an extra layer of dynamism and creativity to the team which should in theory help them close the gap on rivals Manchester City.

Wolves, meanwhile, are hoping that a change of manager will not hinder their progress. The midlands team comfortably finished 13th last year but key players like Ruben Neves and Adama Traore have left the team. New boss Gary O’Neil kept Bournemouth in the top flight last year and may have a relegation battle on his hands again this term unless Wolves get off to a good start.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Wolves?

Manchester United vs Wolves is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 14 August at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Manchester United’s new striker, Rasmus Hojlund, will not feature in their opening match as he fights off a niggling injury while there are doubts over Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

Andre Onana will make his Premier League debut for the club as goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson are definitely ruled out.

Wolves have confirmed that they do not have any injury concerns ahead of the game with defender Matt Doherty primed to start after returning to the club this summer.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Garnacho.

Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Joao Gomes; Nunes, Sarabia, Neto; Cunha.

Odds

Manchester United win 2/9

Draw 4/1

Wolves win 17/2

Prediction

Manchester United will open their campaign with a hard-fought for victory against a Wolves side that tend to play well against the Red Devils.

Manchester United 2-0 Wolves