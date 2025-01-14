Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Mansfield Town face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Wigan Athletic 2.
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Wigan Athletic 2.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Harry McHugh replaces Jensen Weir.
Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
