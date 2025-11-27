Manuel Neuer claims Jurrien Timber pushed him before Arsenal goal in Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer claimed that Jurrien Timber pushed him in the build-up to Arsenal’s first goal during their 3-1 Champions League defeat to the Gunners on Wednesday evening.

Timber met a corner kick from Bukayo Saka and whipped a headed effort past the German goalkeeper to send Arsenal into the lead in the first half and replays did show a slight nudge on Neuer as the defender made his way through the six-yard area.

"I'm not a goalkeeper who throws himself to the ground, you've seen others do that,” Neuer told German media outlet Bild following the defeat.

“Maybe that would have helped in this situation. But basically, you have to keep going until the referee blows his whistle. And then, possibly, there's a free kick.”

Neuer decided not to come off his line to try and claim the corner kick and explaining his positioning for Timber’s goal he added: "I was obviously off balance, that's clear. Then I was in a different position than I would have liked. And then I couldn't get forward as much.

“You know how they do it with set pieces. The referees know that too. I don't know about the Premier League, but they've done it that way internationally as well."

open image in gallery Jurrien Timber nudged Manuel Neuer before scoring Arsenal's first goal against Bayern Munich ( REUTERS )

The defeat was Bayern Munich’s first loss of the season where they had gone 18 matches unbeaten across all competitions before coming unstuck against Arsenal.

After Timber’s opener Lennart Karl scored an equaliser for the Bundesliga leaders before Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli secured the three points in the second half for the hosts.

open image in gallery Gabriel Martinelli dribbled past Neuer for Arsenal's third goal ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

"Of course, this doesn't feel good. No question about it, we had higher expectations,” Neuer admitted.

“We would have liked to win here, but we have to accept it. Arsenal were better in the key moments. We didn't create enough clear-cut chances.

“In the second half, we didn't create enough opportunities. Arsenal were simply more dominant. So, [the] result is acceptable."