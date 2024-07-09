Why is Marc Cucurella being booed as Spain face France at Euro 2024?

Support truly

Spain defender Marc Cucurella was booed throughout the first half of his side’s Euro 2024 semi-final against France.

The Chelsea left-back was jeered every time he touched the ball in Munich, as his side fought from behind to lead a thriller.

Cucurella has started all six of Spain’s matches at Euro 2024 on the left side of defence, playing a key role in his team’s progress.

But the 25-year-old was involved in a moment of controversy in the quarter-finals against hosts Germany.

Spain knocked out the hosts in dramatic fashion, progressing thanks to a 2-1 victory in extra time as Mikel Merino scored a 119th-minute winner.

But with the score 1-1 in extra time, the hosts thought they had a penalty when Jamal Musiala’s goal-bound shot struck Cucurella’s arm in the box.

Referee Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty, but Germany were furious with the decision as they were knocked out.

Marc Cucurella playing against France ( Getty Images )

Cucurella, therefore, became the symbol of the controversy and images of the ball striking his outstretched arm were used on the front pages of the morning newspapers.

The left-back was then booed as Spain faced France in the semi-finals in Munich by the Germany fans who had tickets for the match.