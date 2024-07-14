Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Why is Marc Cucurella being booed as Spain face England in Euro 2024 final?

The defender was involved in a moment of controversy in the quarter-finals against hosts Germany

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 14 July 2024 20:10
Comments
Close
Rio Ferdinand says England can win Euro 2024 'playing ugly'

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Spain defender Marc Cucurella was booed throughout the first half of his side’s Euro 2024 final against England.

The Chelsea left-back was jeered every time he touched the ball in Berlin, following similar treatment in La Roja’s semi-final against France.

Cucurella has started all six of Spain’s matches at Euro 2024 on the left side of defence, playing a key role in his team’s progress.

But the 25-year-old was involved in a moment of controversy in the quarter-finals against hosts Germany.

Recommended

Spain knocked out the hosts in dramatic fashion, progressing thanks to a 2-1 victory in extra time as Mikel Merino scored a 119th-minute winner.

But with the score 1-1 in extra time, the hosts thought they had a penalty when Jamal Musiala’s goal-bound shot struck Cucurella’s arm in the box.

Referee Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty, but Germany were furious with the decision as they were knocked out.

Marc Cucurella playing against France
Marc Cucurella playing against France (Getty Images)

Cucurella, therefore, became the symbol of the controversy and images of the ball striking his outstretched arm were used on the front pages of the morning newspapers.

The left-back was then booed as Spain faced France in the semi-finals in Munich by the Germany fans who had tickets for the match.

And the same treatment met the Chelsea defender in the final against England in Berlin.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in