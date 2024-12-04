Marc Guehi avoids formal action after defying FA reminder over rainbow armband

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will not face formal action after defying the Football Association and displaying a religious message on his rainbow armband for a second time.

Guehi and Palace were given a reminder of the FA’s rules after the England international wrote “I love Jesus” on his rainbow captain’s armband and wore it during the match against Newcastle on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who is a devout Christian, then played against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night with an armband that bore the message “Jesus love you”.

open image in gallery Guehi will not face action ( Getty Images )

But the FA will not take action, with the governing body set to again remind Guehi and Palace of their kit regulations. Religious messages are prohibited on clothing, boots or other equipment under the FA’s rules.

The Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign, supported by charity Stonewell to show support for people in the LGBTQ+ community, comes to an end after this gameweek - so Guehi will not have to wear the armband again this season.

The FA did not get involved at all in the case of Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen to wear a standard captain’s armband in the last two matches owing to his religious beliefs.

Even though Guehi has not been punished, his father John, a church minister, criticised the FA for issuing a reminder.

He told the Daily Mail: "Did he offend anyone? I don’t think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, Jesus loves everyone, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote.

“Marc said yes and did the right thing by wearing it but people are having a go at him. The FA are happy for the crowd to sing God Save The King when England plays, which mentions God and religion.

open image in gallery Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi ( Getty Images )

“And they are happy to have the religious hymn Abide With Me during the (FA) Cup final, yet they have a go at my son for expressing his beliefs. Where is the sense in that? What has he done wrong?"

Meanwhile, Manchester United scrapped plans to wear pride-themed warm-up jackets as part of the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign after defender Noussair Mazraoui refused to participate, citing his religious beliefs, according to The Athletic.

Rainbow Devils, Manchester United’s official LGBTQ+ supporters club, expressed their “great disappointment” after plans to wear the specially designed Adidas jackets before the match against Everton on Sunday were abandoned at the last moment.

Includes reporting from PA