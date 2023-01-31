Marcel Sabitzer: Manchester United and Chelsea vie for Bayern Munich midfielder
Bundesliga champions Bayern would be open to giving the Austrian midfielder time elsewhere
Manchester United and Chelsea have enquired about a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer.
The Bundesliga champions would be open to giving the Austrian midfielder time elsewhere, and it could be a deal that suits both sides.
United, who are only pursuing temporary moves, suddenly have a shortage in midfield after the injury to Christian Eriksen, which is expected to leave him out until April, while Chelsea are surveying options as they restructure their midfield.
As reported by The Independent, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have encountered difficulty in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, with Benfica insisting that Chelsea pay the £106million release clause.
Sabitzer has not been a certain starter for Julian Nagelsmann and would likely get much more football at United or Chelsea, which Bayern are open to allowing.
In contrast, the German outfit were reluctant to allow United a loan deal for Ryan Gravenberch.
Meanwhile, United have also enquired with Leicester about a potential loan move for Youri Tielemans, but the expected fee involved has been deemed too high by the Manchester club.
Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies