Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United and Chelsea have enquired about a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer.

The Bundesliga champions would be open to giving the Austrian midfielder time elsewhere, and it could be a deal that suits both sides.

United, who are only pursuing temporary moves, suddenly have a shortage in midfield after the injury to Christian Eriksen, which is expected to leave him out until April, while Chelsea are surveying options as they restructure their midfield.

As reported by The Independent, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have encountered difficulty in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, with Benfica insisting that Chelsea pay the £106million release clause.

Sabitzer has not been a certain starter for Julian Nagelsmann and would likely get much more football at United or Chelsea, which Bayern are open to allowing.

In contrast, the German outfit were reluctant to allow United a loan deal for Ryan Gravenberch.

Meanwhile, United have also enquired with Leicester about a potential loan move for Youri Tielemans, but the expected fee involved has been deemed too high by the Manchester club.