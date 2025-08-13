Marcus Rashford says Man Utd ‘in no man’s land’ as transition ‘has not started’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford has described Manchester United as being in “no man’s land” after failing to commit to a clear strategy in recent seasons, claiming the transition “has not started yet” under Ruben Amorim.

Rashford, 27, left his boyhood club for a season-long loan at Barcelona last month, having finished the previous season with Aston Villa after falling out of favour following Amorim’s arrival and a December interview in which the England international said he was seeking a “new challenge”.

United laboured to a 15th-placed finish under the Portuguese head coach last term, their lowest-ever finish in the Premier League era, but Rashford said the club’s problems run much deeper as they have tried six different permanent managers, each with a different approach, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Rashford said: “We have been way below where we deem United to be but then if you take a step back, which I’ve been able to do, especially over these last six months, what do you expect?

“People say that we’ve been in a transition for years but to be in a transition you have to start a transition. The actual transition has not started yet.

“When Liverpool went through this, they got (Jurgen) Klopp, they stuck with him. They didn’t win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with (Manchester) City and winning the biggest trophies.

“To start a transition, you have to make a plan and stick to it. It’s not easy to do. But this is where I speak about being realistic with what your situation is. We’ve had that many different managers, different ideas and different strategies to win that you end up in no man’s land.”

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority share in the club in late 2023, his Ineos group has taken control of football operations and sought to implement a clearer plan. This summer they have spent more than £200million to bring in forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

But Rashford said United have forgotten the principles instilled by Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups and four League Cups during a 26-year reign at Old Trafford.

“When Ferguson was in charge, not only were there principles for the first team but they were for the whole academy,” Rashford said. “So you could pick players from 15 years, a full generation, and they’d all understand the principles of playing the Manchester United way.

“Any team that has been successful over a period of time, they have principles that mean that any coach or player that comes in has to align to or add to the principles.

“At times, United were hungry to win… but it was reactionary. If your direction is always changing, you can’t expect to win the league.”

Rashford made 426 appearances for United, scoring 138 goals and providing 42 assists, but appears to have played his last game for the club, with Barcelona’s loan deal including an option to buy which reportedly stands at 35 million euros.