Marcus Rashford won’t accept pay cut to leave Man United as transfer stance revealed

Marcus Rashford is available for £40m from Manchester United this summer, but Aston Villa do not have first option on the forward.

Villa are open to making the move permanent after a successful loan spell since January, but there are no clauses to stop other clubs stealing in to strike a deal.

Any suitor would nevertheless need to match Rashford’s £315,000-a-week wages, as sources close to the player state he would not be willing to countenance a pay cut, and is only willing to go to a club in the Champions League.

Villa, who could yet qualify for next season’s Champions League by beating Manchester United on the final day of the season, are understood to currently be covering 75 per cent of Rashford’s wages.

That could leave United facing the same issues this summer, as the 27-year-old’s contract runs until 2028, and it currently appears highly unlikely that he will again feature in any side managed by Ruben Amorim.

As it stands, Rashford is planning on returning to pre-season training at Carrington at the start of July.

There remains a belief that a move is best for all parties, especially with United’s own PSR concerns and the aim to totally overhaul the squad.

Another loan deal has not been ruled out, but Rashford is reluctant to join a club in London.

The forward enjoyed such a resurgence at Villa, with four goals and six assists in 17 games, that he was recalled to the England squad by Thomas Tuchel.

He has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury, though, and may well have played his last game for the club as he will miss Friday’s match against Tottenham and his loan terms mean he is ineligible for the final game of the season away to Manchester United.