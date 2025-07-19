Marcus Rashford in talks over Barcelona move to finally end Man United nightmare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona about a deal that would take Marcus Rashford to the Nou Camp.

While there is work to do for the two clubs to reach agreement, Rashford could join the Spanish champions on loan with an option for a permanent deal.

The England international is expected to agree to a move after saying last month that he would like to play alongside Lamine Yamal.

Marcus Rashford informed Manchester United of his intention to leave the club this summer ( PA Wire )

Both Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco went public in their interest in the 27-year-old, who fell out with United head coach Ruben Amorim in December and has not played for them since.

And Barcelona, who also had an approach for Luis Diaz rebuffed by Liverpool, turned back to Rashford after the breakdown of a move for Spain winger Nico Williams, who instead signed a 10-year contract with Athletic Bilbao.

It will be Rashford’s second loan spell away from his boyhood club after he spent the second half of last season at Aston Villa, scoring four goals in 17 appearances.

Villa had an option to buy him for £40m but did not take that up after their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

But there was no way back into Amorim’s plans for Rashford, who is one of five senior players who has not been allowed to train with the first team after United said they wanted to leave the club.

United have already given Rashford’s No 10 shirt to new signing Matheus Cunha while they are also trying to sell Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

Rashford has three years left on his United contract, which is thought to be worth more than £300,000 a week and they subsidised his loan to Villa, who paid 75 percent of his wages.

Meanwhile, United are closing in on their second attacking signing of the summer with Bryan Mbeumo undergoing a medical after they agreed a fee of £65m – potentially rising to £71m – with Brentford for the Cameroon international.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem with the possibility Mbeumo could join United’s pre-season tour of the USA.