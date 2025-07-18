Man United finally agree Bryan Mbeumo deal after Brentford’s Cunha wish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after agreeing a £71m deal with Brentford for the forward.

United have committed to pay £65m, with the possibility of a further £6m in add-ons, as Mbeumo is set to become Ruben Amorim’s biggest buy at Old Trafford.

The forward, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, was also a target for Newcastle and Tottenham but made it clear his preference was to go to Old Trafford. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and he may be able to join United in time for their pre-season tour of the United States.

But Brentford had held out to secure the price they wanted for the 26-year-old and United submitted a third offer for Mbeumo on Thursday after weeks of talks had failed to produce a breakthrough.

United’s first offer for Mbeumo was of £45m with a further £10m in add-ons, while their second was of a guaranteed £55m with up to £7.5m more.

Brentford had used Cunha’s £62.5m price as a marker, aware that Mbeumo had outscored the Brazilian in the Premier League last season.

The deadlock has finally been broken and Bryan Mbeumo looks set to become a Man United player ( Getty Images )

Mbeumo will be a club record sale for Brentford and a regular from last season’s team to leave, after goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s move to Bayer Leverkusen and captain Christian Norgaard joined Arsenal.

Brentford are also fielding interest in striker Yoane Wissa from Newcastle and Nottingham Forest but have already signed goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

At £71m, Mbeumo could become United’s sixth or seventh biggest ever buy. Paul Pogba, Antony, Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku and Jadon Sancho cost more while Rasmus Hojlund was bought for £64m, which could rise to £72m.

United are hoping to sell Sancho and Antony this summer to raise funds, along with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia. However, they have already brought in £14m in sell-on clauses from Anthony Elanga’s move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle and Alvaro Carreras’ transfer from Benfica to Real Madrid.