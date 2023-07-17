Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marcus Rashford is close to signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United to keep him at Old Trafford until he is 30.

The England international is yet to put pen to paper but a deal has been agreed after months of talks between the forward and United.

Rashford, who only has a year left on his current contract, could otherwise have left on a free transfer in 2024 but manager Erik ten Hag has long been confident the Mancunian would commit his future to the club.

The 25-year-old won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award after scoring a career-best total of 30 goals last season as he flourished under Ten Hag. He scored in United’s Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle and struck in nine consecutive games at Old Trafford, equalling a club record set by the Busby Babe Dennis Viollet.

Rashford, who had scored just five times in a troubled 2021-22, struck twice on his debut as an 18-year-old in 2016 and has gone on to get 123 goals in 359 games for his only club.

He is currently the 18th highest scorer in United’s history, three goals behind his former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and his new deal offers him the chance to join the four players who have found the net 200 times for them.

Ten Hag is trying to buy a forward this summer to relieve the burden on Rashford, with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund the likeliest candidate. Midfielder Mason Mount has already joined with goalkeeper Andre Onana set to become their second signing.