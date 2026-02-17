Manchester United will not budge on Marcus Rashford price ahead of possible summer move
Barcelona have an option to purchase Rashford for £26m but may look to negotiate a lower cost at the end of the season
Manchester United will not reduce the asking price for Marcus Rashford if Barcelona want to buy the on-loan forward.
Barcelona have an option to purchase the England international for £26m in the summer and there are suggestions in Spain that they may seek to renegotiate the deal and try and get Rashford for less.
But United’s view is that, if Barcelona do choose to keep the 28-year-old, they will have to pay the amount agreed.
It is thought that Rashford, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Old Trafford, is keen to stay with the reigning champions of La Liga.
He has impressed during his stint at the Nou Camp, getting 10 goals and 11 assists from his 34 appearances.
Rashford has not played for United since December 2024 after being exiled from the first team by former head coach Ruben Amorim and then spending the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.
Amorim’s sacking could have opened the door for him to return to Old Trafford, with his former teammate Michael Carrick now in charge, albeit only until the end of the season.
In October, Rashford said his preference was to remain at Barcelona after the end of his loan. If they were to buy the Mancunian, who scored 138 goals in 426 games for United, it would remove one of the biggest salaries on the wage bill at Old Trafford, though Barcelona are covering his pay in full this season.
Since Rashford last played for United, they have bought three other forwards at a cost of around £200m, in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks