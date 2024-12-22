Marcus Rashford left out of Manchester United squad for third straight match
Marcus Rashford has been left out of the Manchester United squad for a third straight match as speculation over the forward’s future continues.
Recently-appointed head coach Ruben Amorim surprisingly omitted the 27-year-old from the group travelling to Manchester City for last Sunday’s 2-1 comeback derby win.
The United boss cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence, just as he did when leaving the England international out of Thursday’s 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Tottenham.
The homegrown forward gave an eye-catching interview in between those matches, saying on Tuesday that he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps”.
Rashford was again watching from afar as Bournemouth arrived at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, when United indicated he was absent on selection grounds once more.