Marcus Rashford ‘needs Manchester United’s support’ as Erik ten Hag issues backing

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will support Marcus Rashford after the forward took to social media to highlight the “months of abuse” he has been the target of this season.

Rashford has scored just eight goals for United this season after reaching the 30-goal mark in all competitions for Ten Hag’s side last year.

United have collectively endured a tough campaign this season and Ten Hag acknowledged that Rashford “can do better” after setting such high standards last season.

But the Dutchman said he had “sympathy” for the England international after a difficult year on and off the pitch.

Rashford is unlikely to return to the Manchester United squad as Ten Hag’s side host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday and the Old Trafford manager said: “I think he needs the support.

"Last year, he had a brilliant season. I think the best season in his career, he scored 30 goals. You see what he is capable of.

"This season, he didn't give the performances and people have been very critical. We have to back him and everyone should back him to get back to the levels of last year.

“We all know what he's capable of, we all have to support and push him. He can do better than this year. We saw last year when he was really brilliant.”

( The FA via Getty Images )

The 26-year-old took to social media late on Thursday night and said “enough is enough” following criticism of his form and private life this season.

After a United fan page defended Rashford, insisting his treatment has been both “disgusting” and “cruel,” the player responded late at night.

“I appreciate your support!” Rashford wrote after quoting the post in the early hours of Friday morning. “It is abuse and has been for months.”