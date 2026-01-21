Is Marseille v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash
Liverpool return to Champions League action hoping that their European campaign again proves a welcome distraction from domestic struggles.
A 1-1 draw with Burnley prevented Arne Slot’s side from gaining on those above them with their hopes of a Premier League title defence seemingly long gone, and pressure has begun to build on the Dutchman.
Wins over Inter Milan and Real Madrid have previously come at the right time for Slot and his side, though, and they will hope for similar as they visit Marseille as the fight for top eight places intensifies.
Managed by Roberto De Zerbi, the French club would move level on points with their opponents with victory here and showed their forward threat by scoring five goals against Angers at the weekend.
When is Marseille vs Liverpool?
Marseille vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 January at the Stade Velodrome.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Team news
Derek Cornelius and Ruben Blanco remain absent for Marseille, while this game will come too soon for Nayef Aguerd after his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
Mohamed Salah has been included in the Liverpool squad after returning from Afcon, but Ibrahima Konate has not travelled having returned to France for family reasons. Joe Gomez is likely to partner Virgil van Dijk.
Predicted line-ups
Marseille XI: Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; O'Riley, Hojbjerg; Weah, Greenwood, Paixao; Aubameyang.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Wirtz, Ekitike, Gakpo.
