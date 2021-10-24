Lionel Messi had a stuttering start to life at Paris Saint-Germain, but he’s up and running recently with three Champions League goals - now he’ll be searching for his first Ligue 1 strike in a huge match this weekend.

PSG travel to Marseille looking to extend their lead at the top and vanquish a would-be rival at the same time.

There are 10 points between the sides ahead of the encounter - though Jorge Sampaoli’s side do have a game in hand.

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to arrange his new-look, expensively assembled squad into a fully coherent team, but the quality is there to win games in an instant and they are favourites for a big reason heading into Le Classique.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm on Sunday 24 October at the Stade Velodrome.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be screened live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport desktop website and app.

What is the team news?

Marseille will likely switch up the team after a midweek Europa League game against Lazio, but have no injury worries to contend with.

PSG may opt to bring in Sergio Ramos who is yet to play this season, while Neymar could return too. Mauri Icardi is back in the squad after personal issues.

Predicted line-ups

OM - Lopez; Saliba, Gonzalez, Peres; Under, Kamara, Gueye, Henrique; Gerson, Payet, Dieng

PSG - Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Herrera, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Messi, Mbappe

Odds

Marseille 17/4

Draw 7/2

PSG 11/17

Prediction

Marseille to go all-out for victory but ultimately fall short to a few moments of individual brilliance. Marseille 1-2 PSG.