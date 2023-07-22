Mary Earps is an England superstar – even if fans can’t buy her shirt

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apparently goalkeepers aren’t important, but how England needed theirs here. It was hardly the most encouraging sign for the Lionesses as they began their Women’s World Cup with a nervy, narrow victory over Haiti, but with questions remaining over several key positions there is certainly no doubt over the quality and value of England’s No 1.

Georgia Stanway may have scored the only goal in this unconvincing opening win, but Mary Earps was England’s match-winner. The Manchester United goalkeeper’s left foot denied Haiti’s Roseline Eloissaint, in what was one of several dangerous moments the Lionesses had to survive to get their World Cup off to a winning start.

It’s what makes a top goalkeeper - the ability to suddenly spring into life when called upon. England had 11 shots on target to Haiti’s two, but those statistics are misleading and the side ranked 53rd in the world carried just as much threat as the European champions throughout the match. An equaliser would have been deserved, had Earps not intervened.

But this performance was nothing new. Despite an unsettled back four that creaked and appeared unsteady at times, Earps’ calmness and organisation brought a reliable and reassuring presence, as it did throughout the Euros last summer and as she was named Fifa’s best women’s goalkeeper for 2022.

Clearly, though, there are those who refuse to believe that Earps is a star, or accept that her performances can reach the same inspirational levels of her teammates. Such a display from Earps should result in a spike of interest, but England fans are unable to buy her shirt. Nike, England’s kit supplier, have not made the Lionesses goalkeeper jerseys available for purchase. As Earps revealed this week, the message it sends is “hurtful”. “What you are saying is that goalkeeping isn’t important,” she said.

Yet against Haiti, Earps’ role became more important than anyone imagined.

After a difficult build-up to the World Cup, where the Lionesses hadn’t scored a goal in three games, England were expected to send out a statement. With the attacking quality they had on display, the Lionesses had a chance to get the goals flowing, bringing the confidence back among the forwards.

Haiti, on their first ever appearance at the World Cup, didn’t allow any of that.

Instead they brought chaos, and quality, with Melchie Dumornay and Nérilia Mondésir looking to stretch England at every opportunity. Dumornay was always within touching distance of Keira Walsh when England looked to build from the back, then springing away in the other direction when Haiti broke forward.

In Dumornay, who has signed a pre-contract with Lyon and will join the French powerhouse next season, they faced one of the best young players in the world, perhaps even one of the best players at the whole tournament. She was the standout performer on the pitch and ensured Haiti carried a constant edge of menace.

The excellent Dumornay strikes a shot that was saved by Earps (Getty Images)

England lacked control. They were unable to find fluency. Invariably, their best moments came from the wings, through Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp, but that threat faded in the second half.

Alessia Russo, selected ahead of Rachel Daly, looked to link England’s play together, but this was another match in which chances were not falling for the striker, or she was snatching at them when she did. Daly was not brought on until after 75 minutes, while Lauren James, who replaced Hemp, was unable to have an impact either.

At no point did it feel as if the second goal was coming, while Haiti continued to find the spaces to run through England. Dumornay smashed a shot from a range that wobbled through the air and Earps had to adjust to, then the substitute Eloissaint was played through and the England win that felt so so uncertain finally looked as if it was slipping away.

Thanks to Earps, England got away with it, and now the question is whether Wiegman makes changes ahead of their second group game against Denmark on Friday. The Lionesses manager famously named the same starting line-up in every match at the Euros last summer, even after an unconvincing win against Austria at Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)

There are some similarities to be had there and opening games at major tournaments are never easy, but England are clearly missing something. Wiegman may trust Ella Toone and try to play the midfielder into form, but backing James to play behind either Russo or Daly may give England the extra dimension they need. The Lionesses have now not scored from open play in almost seven hours.

It brings pressure, particularly on a defence that was shaky, with captain Millie Bright showing plenty of rust in her first appearance since March. With that, Earps’ importance becomes greater than ever - and even Nike won’t be able to deny that should she continue to save England like this.