Mary Earps was one of England’s breakout stars when the Lionesses won the Euros three years ago, changing the way that goalkeeping is viewed in the women’s game, but will play no part in Euro 2025 after announcing her shock retirement before the tournament.

Earps was twice named the world’s best goalkeeper after helping England to Euros glory in 2022 and reaching the World Cup final in 2023, becoming one of the most popular members of the England team, but had lost her place in Sarina Wiegman’s starting line-up to Hannah Hampton - who has since shone between the posts on her major tournament debut.

Wiegman told Hampton in May that she would be England’s No 1 this summer, with Earps, 32, announcing it was the “right time” to end her international career just five weeks before the Euros. She will continue playing for her club, Paris Saint-Germain, and in June took part in the TV coverage of the annual charity match Soccer Aid.

In a statement, Earps said: “I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally. It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.

“I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive. Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I’m rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.”

England captain Leah Williamson said she was “devastated” by Earps’ decision, while Wiegman confirmed that she wanted the goalkeeper in her squad alongside Hampton but could not convince Earps to travel to Switzerland as England’s No 2.

Wiegman said: “Of course, I had a couple of conversations which I don’t want to share here because that’s between us. I find it hard and it’s hard for her at the same time. She has done such a great job for England. We’ve had an incredible journey. I really cherish that.

“It’s emotional because we also have a relationship and we’ve had such a massive journey together with lots of highs and of course some lows too. But we have to move on and we don’t have time now to celebrate [before the Euros].”

Earps is not the only Euros winner to be missing the tournament at short notice. England vice-captain Millie Bright made herself unavailable for selection due to mental and physical burnout, before undergoing knee surgery.

And Fran Kirby, who has struggled with various fitness and injury issues over the last year, also brought forward her decision to retire after being told by Wiegman that she was not going to be part of her squad for the Euros this summer.

England will play at the Euros with a clear No 1 in Hampton and two uncapped goalkeepers, in Anna Moorhouse and Khiara Keating. Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton, 24, paid tribute to Earps’ career and said she wanted to live up to her “legacy” between the posts.

“I think there’s been quite a bit of scrutiny that she probably doesn’t deserve with everything that she’s achieved in the game and putting women’s goalkeeping on the map for the younger generation inspiring to now be a goalkeeper,” Hampton said.

“It was never really a thing, and Mary’s changed that. There’s so many more young boys and girls taking part in goalkeeping, which was never the case when I was growing up.

“We’re gonna miss her as a person here. She’s a big personality in this team and she glued us all together at times when we needed to be. I think it’s been difficult for everyone to come to terms with what her decision is, but we have to respect that. And yeah, now I’ve got to just go and live up to her legacy. I’ll give it my best shot for sure.”