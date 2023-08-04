Mary Earps insists fearless England ready to avoid World Cup banana skin

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If there is one thing that the Women’s World Cup has shown, it is that being an established side offers little in the way of protection. Germany, Canada and Brazil all have storied pasts and were tipped to go far but faltered at the first hurdle and exited at the group stages. The game has developed, other nations are catching up, and the traditional heavyweights can’t take dominance for granted.

Canada, Olympic champions, were sent packing by Nigeria, who have now booked a last-16 tie with England. They are among a host of teams to have already upset the odds in this tournament, but Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps remains insistent that her side play without fear.

An impressive unbeaten record has guided Nigeria to this stage. Draws with Canada and the Republic of Ireland sat either side a shock victory over co-hosts Australia and confirmed their runner-up spot.

“I don’t think we fear anyone in general anyway,” Earps said, speaking after England beat China 6-1 on Tuesday.

“I think our qualities have shone through in however many months and years we’ve been playing together, so I think we’re in a good spot.”

With Germany bowing out, other teams having an underwhelming group stage and England eventually finding their rhythm, a tournament which many had approached with trepidation is now one in which Sarina Wiegman’s side are regarded among the favourites. England’s side of the draw has opened up, with victory against Nigeria then leading to a quarter-final against Colombia or Jamaica, and expectations are beginning to change.

Forecasting from Nielsen’s Gracenote now regards England as the favourites to take home the trophy ahead of the likes of France and the USA. Their Keira Walsh-shaped hole remains worrying, the new back three is untested against a higher calibre of opponent, but things look to be on the up.

England’s tournament began with an underwhelming, toothless and nervy performance against Haiti where a penalty – retaken after the goalkeeper stepped off her line saving the original effort – was the only thing that set the sides apart. A single-goal margin was all they could produce when they beat Denmark, with Walsh’s injury plaguing that game, but finally, after months of apprehension, Tuesday’s result showed that things have started to click.

England train ahead of their World Cup clash with Nigeria (PA)

“The proof is in the pudding,” said Earps. “The proof is what happens come game day, and the most important thing is that we’ve won three out of three.

“I know that maybe the results haven’t been as maybe people would have wanted, but we’re playing at a World Cup at the end of the day.

“This is the creme de la creme, this is the top, so I think that we know what we’re capable of, we’re just focused on one game at a time and getting the job done.”

When England have come unstuck they have turned to Earps for her steadying presence to keep their World Cup hopes alive and steer clear of any possibility of an upset. Against Haiti it was her quick thinking and astute reactions that held the brilliance of Melchie Dumornay at bay; she is likely to be called into action on Monday.

Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala bounced back after a poor display in Nigeria’s opening game saw her benched for the Australia match. She came on with a point to prove and did what she had to, running the fastest to latch onto a mistimed backpass and slot into an empty net. This is Oshoala’s third World Cup and she will be out to exploit an England defence still adapting to its new set-up.

They may have failed to score in their other matches but Nigeria could be troublesome nevertheless. Oshoala is their star and the most likely to require Earps’ attention but others have stepped up and their determination will be high as they look to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history despite playing in every edition of the World Cup.

Lauren James has been the breakout star of the tournament for England so far (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

China did little in the way of worrying England in the Lionesses’ last match and defensive mix-ups could be excused as they had the time to rebuild and compensate for errors. With a similar situation in their next game far from a certainty it may be up to Earps to make the difference.

“I feel good, I just want to do my job behind the scenes,” she added. “The standard is so high at this tournament, games can change at the drop of a dime.

“Obviously [the China game] was great in the sense that it wasn’t as tight as our previous two, but anything can switch the momentum really so I’m just trying to stay in it, stay focused, and be ready when called upon.”

Nigeria will not be the toughest test England have to face in their path towards the final, that is for sure, but their recent record will leave a lingering feeling that they could be the next victim of a competition which has dealt a cruel hand to the giants of old. Avoiding scalps in the group stage was important but now things increase in magnitude.

England entered the World Cup lacking their team’s spine, with significant uncertainty regarding whether their defensive unit would be able to cope and what looked to be an incredibly difficult path to the final. Then losing Walsh, a player so integral to Wiegman’s entire methodology who remains a major doubt for the next match, acted only to compound a feeling that success in Australia and New Zealand may be too tough an ask.

Circumstances have changed and progressing further into the tournament looks increasingly probable. They just need to avoid slipping up in games like these where their counterparts have failed.