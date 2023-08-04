Watch England train ahead of Women’s World Cup last 16 clash with Nigeria

England have been training ahead of their Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria.

The Lionesses have hit form at the right time, beating China 6-1 to secure the top spot in their group after tight 1-0 victories against Haiti and Denmark.

A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs, but Sarina Wiegman’s team will first have to navigate a tricky tie against Nigeria on Monday 7 August.

The manager adopted a new approach against China and it appeared to bring out the best of England’s attack, but it remains to be seen if the tactics will remain the same with the stakes so high.