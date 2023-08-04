✕ Close England Lionesses train ahead of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

The Women’s World Cup takes a break today after a dramatic end to the group stages saw Germanyeliminated from the tournament. The No. 2 ranked side in the world failed to make it out of the group after a 1-1 draw against South Korea left them on four points in Group H, two behind Colombia and Morocco - the Atlas Lionesses’ defeated Colombia 1-0 on the final matchday.

Germany’s exit is good news for England as they would have been on the Lionesses side of the draw and could have been potential semi-final opponents. There’s a long way to go until that stage however and Sarina Wiegman will be focused only on defeating Nigeria in the last-16.

Elsewhere, co-hosts Australia made it into the knockout stages with an impressive 4-0 demolition of Canada in their final match of Group B. The Matildas needed to win to ensure their spot in the last-16 and, despite captain Sam Kerr still being injured, they swept the Canadians aside and dumped them out of the tournament. Another giant killing saw Jamaica hold Brazil at bay for a 0-0 draw and ensured they edged into the last-16 where they now face Colombia.

Follow along for the latest news and updates from the Women’s World Cup: