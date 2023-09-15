Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mason Greenwood will be reinstated by EA Sports for this season’s new game after his loan move from Manchester United to Getafe.

Greenwood was removed from Fifa 22 following his arrest in January 2022 after allegations concerning material published online.

Charges against the England international, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February 2023, with Greenwood denying the allegations throughout.

The 21-year-old was removed from active squads by Electronic Arts and he was also absent from offline modes, in addition to the popular Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft.

Greenwood was absent entirely from Fifa 23, and while EA Sports opted against reintegrating his data for last season’s game, following an internal investigation by Manchester United, the American publisher will include him as a player this season.

The upcoming EA Sports FC 24, replacing the previous Fifa-branded series, will include the Getafe loanee.

A statement given to the Independent read: “EA SPORTS FC 24 authentically reflects the active rosters of teams and clubs in the real world of football.

“As he is now part of an active roster with Getafe CF, Mason Greenwood will be included in FC 24. As Greenwood was not part of an active roster at the time of our cut-off date for final team and player data, he will not appear in Ultimate Team at launch.”

Greenwood’s Ultimate Team debut came on Fifa 20 as a 67-rated silver card with two more appearances in the series, and was a 78-rated rare gold item before being removed.