Mason Greenwood unveiled as Getafe player to cheering fans after Man Utd loan move

Mason Greenwood has been unveiled as a Getafe player following his deadline day loan move from Manchester United.

The midfielder walked onto the pitch as cheering fans welcomed him to the club based just outside of Madrid.

Greenwood was suspended by United back in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman and faced charges including attempted rape and assault, which he denied. The Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

After an internal investigation at Manchester United, the club and Greenwood announced that he would continue his career elsewhere.