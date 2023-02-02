Jump to content

Mason Greenwood breaks silence after attempted rape and assault charges are dropped

Manchester United issued a statement to open their own investigation into Greenwood

Karl Matchett
Thursday 02 February 2023 18:49
Mason Greenwood: Attempted rape and assault charges against footballer dropped

Mason Greenwood has issued a short statement, after all charges against him were dropped on Thursday.

The Manchester United forward had been facing one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same individual.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were behind a decision to end the case against the 21-year-old.

“I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support,” Greenwood’s statement read. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

Earlier, his club had also released their own brief statement to serve notice that they would be opening an internal investigation.

United say there is no timeframe for its conclusion, and the forward - capped once by England - will not train or play before the investigation ends.

A CPS spokesperson said there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction” but continued to “encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met”.

Greenwood’s solicitors have been contacted for any further comment.

He was first held by police in January 2022 over the allegations after images and videos were posted online.

He was bailed but was arrested in October for an alleged breach of conditions.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood while Electronic Arts confirmed he had been removed from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

Additional reporting by PA

