Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mason Greenwood on the brink of permanent Manchester United exit

The 22-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan at Getafe in Spain

Jamie Gardner
Monday 08 July 2024 13:47
Comments
Mason Greenwood looks set to leave Old Trafford
Mason Greenwood looks set to leave Old Trafford (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Marseille over the sale of striker Mason Greenwood, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old forward, who has one senior cap for England, could be on his way to France after spending last season on loan with Spanish club Getafe, where he played 33 league matches and scored eight goals.

He has been linked with a number of other European clubs this summer, including Lazio and Juventus, but Marseille are now understood to be in pole position to sign him.

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February this year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” the Ineos founder said. “We will make a decision and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in