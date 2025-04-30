Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt train as Man United prepare to travel to Bilbao

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt trained on the eve of Manchester United’s crunch Europa League semi-final at Athletic Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim’s men are preparing for Thursday’s first leg at San Mames, where the Red Devils hope to return for the May 21 showpiece against Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt.

United have been boosted ahead of their season-defining semi-final against Athletic by the sight of Diallo and De Ligt training with their team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning.

The former has been laid low since February after sustaining ankle ligament damage that had made him touch and go to play again this season.

De Ligt has been out for a month with an issue of his own, missing United’s last six matches in all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether they travel with the squad to Bilbao after Wednesday’s session, which Ayden Heaven missed and Toby Collyer spent doing individual work.

Teenagers Bendito Mantato, Sekou Kone and Jaydan Kamason took part in training, as did 17-year-old Chido Obi, who is ineligible for the Europa League having been overlooked for United’s squad.

Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee are ruled out for the rest of the season, with Diogo Dalot also potentially out for the remainder of the campaign with a calf issue.

Manuel Ugarte was involved in the session and is due to preview Thursday’s semi-final alongside head coach Amorim at San Mames.