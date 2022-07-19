Bayern Munich confirm Matthijs de Ligt transfer from Juventus on five-year deal

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in a deal that could reportedly equal their record transfer fee if certain add-ons are met.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has joined the Bundesliga champions on a five-year deal following three seasons in Italy.

De Ligt is set to cost Bayern a reported fee of around €70 million that could rise by €10m, potentially matching the fee paid for France international defender Lucas Hernandez.

Bayern had stepped up their pursuit of De Ligt following the departure of Robert Lewandowki to Barcelona. De Ligt had also been a potential target for Chelsea.

The centre back is the German side’s fourth signing of the summer, following the transfer of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and right back Noussair Mazraoui, with the latter two both arriving from Ajax.

De Ligt is a former youth product of the Ajax academy and at 19 years old captained the Dutch side to the Champions League semi-finals. He was bought by Juventus that summer but struggled at times in Serie A.

“I’m very happy to become a player for this great club,” De Ligt said in a statement. “FC Bayern are the most successful club in Germany, one of the most successful clubs in Europe and in the world.

“I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me. On top of that, FC Bayern is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I’m very glad that I’m now becoming part of the FC Bayern story. “