Mauricio Pochettino reveals Christopher Nkunku injury update

Mauricio Pochettino remained cautious over Christopher Nkunku’s return from injury and said the club would have to carefully manage his return to full fitness.

The 26-year-old scored his second goal for the club after coming on at half time during Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield on Wednesday night. It was his first appearance since he was used as a substitute against Luton in December.

Nkunku sustained a knee injury in pre-season and then spent time out with a hip problem sustained at Kenilworth Road, and Pochettino does not want to take risks over his forward.

“It’s good to see him, 45 minutes was good. We wanted to work a little bit more after the game, but he can’t you know. 45 minutes I think was enough for him,” Pochettino said at a press conference.

“We need to analyse and we need to assess him (to see if) he can start this game.

“Sometimes we see the result of things, we need to put in context. We hope that he can cope with the demands of the game and he can maybe play more than 45 minutes.

“We need to keep working with him after six or seven months it’s difficult for a player, but I think he has started to show (progress),

“Playing 45 minutes we can see one option, one chance and he was able to score a great goal and show his quality.”

Christopher Nkunku has made just five appearances for Chelsea this season (Getty Images)

After his setback at Luton, Chelsea will be cautious over the forward, especially after one of their squad options, Armando Broja moved to Fulham on loan in a deal signed late on transfer deadline day.

Pochettino added “We need to care about his (Nkunku’s) situation step-by-step, building his confidence and his fitness.

“He needs to work really really hard to be at his best and of course (I am) happy in the way that he’s helping out the team but we need to be careful in the way that we are going to push him to get fitter in the way that we expect.”

However, there is some positive news for Chelsea with the return of Nicolas Jackson after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16.

“He has had one training (session) with us, and he didn’t play too much but of course, he was away for one month and that is why we need to assess him really well and not take a risk,” Pochettino said.

“But for sure he will be involved – if nothing happens – in the squad for Sunday, he will be in the squad.”