Pochettino admits Liverpool ‘deserved to win’ as sorry Chelsea beaten 4-1 at Anfield

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted his side were second best and even penalty shouts in the first and second halves would not have done much to alter the direction of travel.

“I think it is not to find excuses. The performance was not good enough from us. They deserved to win, they were better than us,” he said after the 4-1 Premier League defeat.

“We didn’t perform in the way we wanted to. In this type of game you need to say ‘well done Liverpool.’"