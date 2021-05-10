Sheffield United have confirmed they have initiated an investigation surrounding striker Oli McBurnie, after a video claimed to show him in an altercation.

Circulating on social media, the video post - blurry at the start - appears to show a male confronting a group of individuals, with the one holding the phone which was recording the incident the initial target.

The phone is dropped, before the man stamps on it and then turns his attention to an unknown person, seemingly pushing and possibly kicking them.

A short statement from the Blades read: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating.”

The caption alongside the video posted on Twitter reads simply “Ohhh Oli McBurnie”, while the recording does not capture what may have happened before the altercation on the street.

Sheffield United are already relegated from the Premier League after a dismal season, with just five wins and 18 goals scored from their 35 games.

They will finish bottom of the league unless they win all their remaining matches and West Brom fail to take another point.

McBurnie himself has scored once only in 25 appearances in all competitions, against Leicester in December.

The 24-year-old has been a regular in the Scotland international squad over the past couple of years, appearing as a sub in both the recent World Cup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands, though he has yet to score at senior level in 16 caps.