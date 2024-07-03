‘Save of the century’ at Euro 2024 from Turkey’s Mert Gunok hailed by pundits

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Mert Gunok’s remarkable, last-minute stop against Austria has been hailed as “one of the greatest saves” after the Turkey goalkeeper’s vital intervention at Euro 2024.

Gunok leapt to his left to somehow keep out Christoph Baumgartner’s header right at the death in Leipzig to help Turkey hold on to a 2-1 lead.

The veteran shot-stopper ensured that his side set up a last-eight clash with the Netherlands, and drew immediate comparisons to a famous save from Gordon Banks at the 1970 World Cup.

England’s goalkeeper denied Pele during a group stage meeting in Mexico in a moment dubbed the ‘save of the century’.

Gunok’s 94th-minute stop was strangely redolent of Banks’ piece of brilliance — and given the situation, even more crucial.

“We didn’t have the necessary luck and I believe if the game had gone to extra time we would have won,” said Austria manager Ralf Rangnick post-match. “We had time to score an equaliser, but it’s difficult when they have Gordon Banks in goal!”

“That is first class! It’s like a Gordon Banks replica,” said former England full-back Lee Dixon on ITV’s television commentary.

“That save from Gunok is one of the great saves of Euros history,” was ex-striker Chris Sutton’s verdict on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Mert Gunok produced a remarkable stop ( REUTERS )

Sutton’s colleague Matthew Upson, meanwhile, gushed about an entertaining contest as a whole as Mehir Demiral’s double booked Turkey’s place in the last eight.

“I cannot think of a better game I’ve seen,” said Upson. “Drama, commitment. Wow, what a game. Baumgartner thought that was in the back of the net. He does everything right.

“Off that greasy surface, he’s done so well. It was Gordon Banks, identical. The Turkish fans are going crazy.”

Turkey face the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday evening for a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.