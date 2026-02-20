Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Carrick has said that he is proud of the culture at Manchester United and said he believes they stand for equality and diversity as he addressed Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s controversial comments that the United Kingdom was “colonised by immigrants”.

Head coach Carrick stressed that he always remembers his duties to United’s global fanbase as he struck a very different tone to co-owner Ratcliffe.

The prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, had called Ratcliffe’s comments “offensive” before the billionaire apologised, while Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also criticised the Ineos tycoon for “insulting, inflammatory and incorrect” remarks.

United had issued a statement which did not mention Ratcliffe specifically but said they prided themselves on being an “inclusive and welcoming club”.

And Carrick, speaking about Ratcliffe’s remarks for the first time, said: “Sir Jim made his statement and the club made a statement on the back of it. It is not my place to add to that. Enough has been said in that regard.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was speaking to Sky News when he made the comments (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

“What I can say is that I have been around this club many years and we always make a huge impact globally and we are really responsible for that. Throughout the years, as a player and member of staff and as a supporter, we are really proud of the environment and culture we’ve got at the club.

“Equality and diversity and respect for each other is something we look to carry through every day. I have travelled the world and know what this club means to an awful lot of people. I am fully aware of the responsibility and we try to carry that out every day. I am proud of what the club stands for and has done for so long.”

Carrick played in multicultural teams at Old Trafford while as a coach. His current side includes players from Africa, South America and other parts of Europe, as well as the UK.

It is understood none of the squad have come to him about Ratcliffe’s remarks but he added: “I think part of being at this club, we understand what it’s like globally and the responsibilities we have within this.

“I can only speak from my personal experiences of being here for a long time with various managers, with various staff ... different backgrounds and it’s something we’re fully aware of and I am. And I’m proud of what the club stands for and has done for so long really, and I’m really aware of that.”