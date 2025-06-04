The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Michael Carrick sacked as Middlesbrough manager after missing out on play-offs
Carrick failed to deliver a play-off finish for the second consecutive campaign
Michael Carrick has been sacked as Middlesbrough head coach after the club missed out on the Championship play-offs.
The former Manchester United midfielder leaves the Teesside outfit after three seasons in charge, having first joined Boro back in October 2022.
Carrick previously enjoyed a brief spell as United caretaker manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired from his post in 2021.
A statement from the club read: "Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick.
"Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club.
"We'd like thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future."
Boro won just one of their final six games in 2024/25 to finish 10th in the table, four points outside the play-off spots.
This was the second consecutive season Carrick had failed to deliver a top-six finish, after managing to reach the play-offs in 2022/23.
As a player, Carrick made 464 appearances for Manchester United across 12 years at Old Trafford, while also earning 34 caps for England.
