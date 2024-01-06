Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates from the Riverside Stadium
Championship side Boro host the Premier League’s Villa in the third round
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Aston Villa in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Rav van den Berg.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Aston Villa).
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Offside, Aston Villa. Jhon Durán is caught offside.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa).
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Sam Greenwood.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies