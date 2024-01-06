Jump to content

Liveupdated1704563943

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates from the Riverside Stadium

Championship side Boro host the Premier League’s Villa in the third round

Luke Baker
Saturday 06 January 2024 17:59
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Aston Villa in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1704563869

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6 January 2024 17:57
1704563750

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

6 January 2024 17:55
1704563598

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

6 January 2024 17:53
1704563588

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 January 2024 17:53
1704563334

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Rav van den Berg.

6 January 2024 17:48
1704563224

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Aston Villa).

6 January 2024 17:47
1704563072

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Offside, Aston Villa. Jhon Durán is caught offside.

6 January 2024 17:44
1704563026

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

6 January 2024 17:43
1704562781

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa).

6 January 2024 17:39
1704562727

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Sam Greenwood.

6 January 2024 17:38

