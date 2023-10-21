Jump to content

Liveupdated1697904304

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697904277

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham City 0.

21 October 2023 17:04
1697904111

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham City 0.

21 October 2023 17:01
1697904082

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Foul by Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough).

21 October 2023 17:01
1697903949

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 16:59
1697903852

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Attempt saved. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Forss.

21 October 2023 16:57
1697903756

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21 October 2023 16:55
1697903716

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by John Ruddy.

21 October 2023 16:55
1697903711

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Attempt saved. Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

21 October 2023 16:55
1697903653

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

21 October 2023 16:54
1697903604

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

Offside, Middlesbrough. Morgan Rogers tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Latte Lath is caught offside.

21 October 2023 16:53

