Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Birmingham City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham City 0.
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham City 0.
Foul by Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough).
Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Forss.
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Morgan Rogers tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Latte Lath is caught offside.
