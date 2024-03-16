Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Lewis O'Brien (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Finn Azaz replaces Marcus Forss because of an injury.
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Delay in match because of an injury Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt blocked. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Foul by Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough).
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sam Gallagher.
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sondre Tronstad.
