Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1710602584

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710602447

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Lewis O'Brien (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:20
1710602355

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602350

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Finn Azaz replaces Marcus Forss because of an injury.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602188

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Delay in match because of an injury Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).

16 March 2024 15:16
1710602153

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:15
1710602113

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt blocked. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

16 March 2024 15:15
1710602016

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough).

16 March 2024 15:13
1710601897

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:11
1710601830

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sam Gallagher.

16 March 2024 15:10
1710601801

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sondre Tronstad.

16 March 2024 15:10

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in