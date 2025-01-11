Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Middlesbrough 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Harley O'Grady-Macken replaces Andreas Weimann.
Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
Attempt missed. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box.
Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbert (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Makhtar Gueye replaces Harry Leonard.
