Middlesbrough vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Bristol City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by George Tanner.
Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
Attempt missed. Rob Dickie (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Jason Knight (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 2. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box.
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1. Jason Knight (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rob Dickie with a through ball.
Hand ball by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).
Attempt blocked. Sam Bell (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Pring with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
