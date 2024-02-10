Jump to content

Liveupdated1707578707

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of The Riverside Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Bristol City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707578633

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by George Tanner.

10 February 2024 15:23
1707578613

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.

10 February 2024 15:23
1707578585

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Rob Dickie (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

10 February 2024 15:23
1707578417

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Foul by Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough).

10 February 2024 15:20
1707578312

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Jason Knight (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

10 February 2024 15:18
1707578242

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 2. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box.

10 February 2024 15:17
1707578153

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1. Jason Knight (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rob Dickie with a through ball.

10 February 2024 15:15
1707578033

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Hand ball by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

10 February 2024 15:13
1707578003

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Attempt blocked. Sam Bell (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Pring with a headed pass.

10 February 2024 15:13
1707577995

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City

Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

10 February 2024 15:13

